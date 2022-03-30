Cops crackdown on drag racing, 4 held

Chennai :

Four more men have been arrested in Nungambakkam and Rajaji Salai as the city police’s crackdown on youth indulging in drag racing and bike stunts on the arterial stretches continues.





Elephant Gate Traffic Investigation Police have arrested three people for racing on Rajaji Salai in the wee hours of Monday.





The trio has been identified as S Charukesh (21) of Chetpet an IT firm employee, D Jagadeesh (23) of Manali, a delivery boy of an online aggregator and N Syed Sharun Rashid (21) of Avadi. Elephant Gate traffic investigation police registered a case and traced them to Madhavaram based on information. They were picked up for interrogation. Further investigation is on.





Similarly, Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation police have arrested a law student, Diwakar, for performing stunts on his bike at Mahalingapuram on Monday. The two-wheeler he used was seized.





During the earlier crackdown on Sunday, city traffic police arrested four people and detained two juveniles. Six vehicles were seized.