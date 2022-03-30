4 stranded women rescued after fire engulfs salon in city

Chennai :

Fire broke out at a salon in Mylapore on Monday night and four women who were stuck inside were rescued by the TNFRS personnel.





The staff who stayed at the salon on the third floor of the building on TTK Road spotted smoke in the spa and alerted the fellow residents of the building. On information, Mylapore police and firefighters from Teynampet rushed to the spot and rescued the women who were stranded on the balcony. The fire was put off and they were rushed to the nearby hospital for first aid.





In another incident, a minor fire broke out at an IAS officer’s cabin at the survey and settlement department on Kamarajar Salai on Monday evening. The department commissioner, Vinay, spotted smoke emanating from his cabin on the second floor of the building and the fire control room was alerted. TNFRS personnel from Triplicane rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire before it spread to the other parts of the building.





While none were injured in the accident, furniture was damaged. Anna Square police who are inquiring about the accident said a short circuit in an air-conditioner caused the fire.



