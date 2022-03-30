DMK councillor’s kin among 2 held for demanding mamool

Chennai :

Police arrested two men including a relative of a DMK councillor who were demanding mamool from shops in Pallavaram on Tuesday.





The Shankar Nagar police on Monday night received information that two men were demanding mamool and attacking the shopkeepers if they refused. Soon the police who visited the spot and with the help of the CCTV footage identified the accused Sugumar (36) and Dinesh (38) of Ranga Nagar in Thiruneermalai. On Tuesday morning, both were arrested and remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.





Police said Sugumar already has many murders and attempt to murder cases pending against him in many police stations in Chennai.





The second accused Dinesh is a relative of the Tambaram Corporation DMK councillor Chitradevi.



