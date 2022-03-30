DMK announces GCC chairperson candidates

Chennai :

The ruling DMK on Tuesday announced chairperson candidates for the 15 zones and seven standing committees of the Greater Chennai Corporation.





The statement issued by party general secretary Duraimurugan said senior councillor K Dhanasekaran and Santhakumari have been chosen as candidates to head accounts and public health committees, respectively.





Councillors ‘Palavakkam’ T Viswanathan, Sarbajayadas Narendran and N Chitrarasu (secretary of DMK west Chennai district) have been announced as its candidates to chair education, taxing/finance and works committees of the city Corporation. Another district secretary T Ilaya Aruna has been fielded as a candidate for the chairperson of the town planning committee.





Councillor Raja Anbazhagan, son of deceased DMK district secretary J Anbazhagan, has been announced for the chairperson of the appointment committee, the statement added.