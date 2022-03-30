Stalin rejects Opposition criticism, says MoUs to generate 14,700 jobs

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday dismissed the Opposition parties’ criticism of his just-concluded foreign trip as usual and said that he does not bother about what they say.





Briefing reporters at Chennai airport around 3 am Stalin, who returned from Emirates after a four-day trip, said the trip was a successful one, and MoUs were signed with six firms to the tune of Rs 6,100 crore. Adding that about 14,700 jobs would be generated in the state through the investment assured during the trip, Stalin said that he had invited executives in Emirates to visit Tamil Nadu and more MoUs would be signed in the coming months.





Reacting to a specific query on the Opposition parties criticising his trip, the CM said, “They are Opposition parties. They will only speak like that. I do not bother about it.” Asked about the time frame within which the promised investments would be realised, he said that he has given the confidence to the investors that there would be a conducive climate in the state. “We have set a time frame for the investments in the MoU. We will realise it before that,” the CM added.





Likening the MoUs signed during the AIADMK regime to paper ships, he said that the initiatives taken by his government were serious ones and they would review the MoUs signed now through a dashboard every month.





On whether he would undertake similar trips in the future, Stalin said, “If the situation arises, I will make use of it to woo investment and develop Tamil Nadu.”



