Minor shuffle in Stalin's cabinet: Sivasankar appointed new Transport Minister replacing Raja Kannappan

Chennai :

Raja Kannappan was making the headlines yesterday after a Dalit block development officer (BDO) accused of abusing him.





A Raj Bhavan release said, “Based on the recommendation of Chief Minister MK Stalin the portfolios of transport dealt with by R S Raja Kannappan has been allocated to S S Sivasankar and re-designated him as Minister for Transport.”





“The portfolio of backward classes & MBC and DNC welfare dealt with by S S Sivasankar has been allocated to R S Rajakannappan and re-designated as minister for backward classes welfare,” the Raj Bhavan release added.