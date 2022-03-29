Ma Subramanian launches home healthcare service at SIMS hospital for city residents

Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched Hello Doctor – 2001 program, a home healthcare service for Chennai residents at a city-based private hospital on Tuesday.
Chennai:
The program is to provide hospital-level health care treatments at their home with proper monitor and supplemented with virtual care. It is to serve for elderly and children for more than 50 different acute conditions.
"With the launch of this initiative is set to provide its proven quality hospital-level services beyond its existing walls and stays committed to ensure patients get the care they need in their home too. In addition to being helpful to the senior citizens, we hope that this initiative will play a critical role in treating more than 50 acute conditions safely in home settings with proper treatment protocols," said Ma Subramanian.
இன்று SIMS மருத்துவமனையில் "HELLO DOCTOR" நிகழ்ச்சி துவக்கி வைக்கப்பட்டது. #Masubramanian#TNHealthminister#hellodoctorpic.twitter.com/gAQTlaGNee— Subramanian.Ma (@Subramanian_ma) March 29, 2022
As part of Hello Doctor – 2001 2001 has launched four wheeler vehicles equipped with all the necessary features and equipment. The hospital also has created a special call centre facility with more than 20 trained professionals specifically to manage this program.
"It is a people's preference program equipped with a perfect combination of our best healthcare professionals and best of the technology to ensure the patient is not suffering any adverse consequences by maintaining oversight of him or her all the time," said Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman - SRM Group.
Conversations