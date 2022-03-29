Ma Subramanian launches home healthcare service at SIMS hospital for city residents

Chennai :

The program is to provide hospital-level health care treatments at their home with proper monitor and supplemented with virtual care. It is to serve for elderly and children for more than 50 different acute conditions.





"With the launch of this initiative is set to provide its proven quality hospital-level services beyond its existing walls and stays committed to ensure patients get the care they need in their home too. In addition to being helpful to the senior citizens, we hope that this initiative will play a critical role in treating more than 50 acute conditions safely in home settings with proper treatment protocols," said Ma Subramanian.