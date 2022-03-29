OPS demands cold storage unit at Koyembedu market to avoid vegetable waste

Chennai :

The AIADMK leader, in a statement, claimed that during the last one week five tonnes of fresh vegetables were thrown as waste at the Koyambedu market. "The main reason for this was due to nonavailability of cold storage unit in the market," he said.





He pointed out that vegetable vendors also claim that at present additional 50 tonnes of vegetables arrive at the Koyambedu market on daily basis and all of them cannot be sold immediately. "They also urge the State government should also take measures to purchase from them and sell it at a cheaper price to the consumers."









Stating that the authorities concerned have also admitted that the vegetables were wasted, the AIADMK coordinator said, "The officials also claim that certain shop owners, who want to sell for a higher price, were not bothered to waste the vegetables".





"It cannot be accepted that vegetables were wasted when the prices are down," Panneerselvam said adding that government should not only establish a cold storage unit at Koyambedu market but also purchase the vegetable when the prices were decreased and sell to the consumer.





The AIADMK deputy opposition leader of the House said the chief minister should immediately intervene to take steps for constructing a cold storage unit and ensure profit for the vegetable vendors.