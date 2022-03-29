Day 2 of strike: Over 90 pc bus services operated in Chennai

Chennai :

According to the STUs officials, MTC operated 3,169 buses or 98 per cent of its services in the city and suburbs as against its total fleet of 3,233 buses.





Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Coimbatore, Salem, Kumbakonam and Tirunelveli operated between 90 per cent and 97 per cent of its normal bus services. TNSTC Madurai ran 76 per cent of its services while Villupuram operated 86 per cent of its bus services.





Meanwhile, Chennai Metro officials said that as many as 2.10 lakh passengers used the Metro train services on Monday as against the average daily footfall of about 1.5 lakh passengers.





Almost normal bus services resumed on Tuesday morning following the decision taken by the protesting trade unions to allow public transportation in the wake of hardship faced by the public.





DMK affiliated LPF treasure Natarajan on Monday announced that 60 per cent of the buses would be operated on Tuesday accepting public and students pleas. "Trade unions have decided that only office bearers of the transport union will take part in the strike. Other workers will operate about 60 per cent of the bus services Tuesday," he said.