Tue, Mar 29, 2022

Wedding photographer detained for flying drone over Madras High Court

Published: Mar 29,202205:56 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Police said that the CISF personnel spotted the drone and secured one M Vishal (29) of Porur who was operating it standing at the entrance of the court.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai:
Esplanade police have detained a man for interrogation for flying a drone over the Madras High Court premises.

Police said that the CISF personnel spotted the drone and secured one M Vishal (29) of Porur who was operating it standing at the entrance of the court.

During interrogation, he allegedly told police that he was a wedding photographer and he decided to shoot visuals of important places in Chennai with drones for a wedding album.

The police seized the drone camera worth Rs 2.5 lakh from him since it is not allowed to fly drones in the city without prior permission. Further investigation is on.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations