Two more judges sworn-in, Madras High Court’s bench strength rises to 61

Chennai :

Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari of Madras High Court on Monday administered the oath of office to two newly appointed judges N Mala and S Sounthar. With this, the strength of the judges in Madras High Court has increased to 61 out of sanctioned strength of 75.





In February, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the elevation of six new judges to the Madras HC. Thereafter, the President of India approved the appointment of two judges last week.





Nidumolu Mala is a former government pleader and has an experience of 32 years as an advocate. S Sounthar was an advocate with more than 29 years of experience. He enrolled as an advocate in 1993.





It is noted that Madras HC has a total of 13 women judges. Currently, the HC has a vacancy of 14 judges.





The Chief Justice MN Bhandari, State Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, TN - PY bar council chairman PS Amalraj and Madras High Court Advocate Association (MHAA) G Mohanakrishnan felicitated the new judges.