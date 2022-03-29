College student dies by suicide in Pallavaram

Chennai :

A 19-year-old college student died by suicide by hanging in her room in Pallavaram on Sunday.





The deceased was identified as Pavithra of Thanjavur who was studying Pharm D fourth year at a private college in Pallavaram. Police said Pavithra was staying in a rented house with her friends in Zamin Pallavaram.





On Sunday, Pavithra informed her friends that she is going to college to attend a special class and left the house in the morning. Pavithra who returned home in the evening told her friends that she needs to study and locked her room.





Since Pavithra did not come out till night, her friends tried knocking on the door but there was no response from her. Soon on suspicion, when they broke open the door with the help of neighbours, they found Pavithra hanging in the ceiling using her dupatta.





On information, the Pallavaram police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet government hospital.





The police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind the suicide.





She is the second student of the same college to die by suicide in the past week. A few days ago, a girl student committed suicide after the management chided her for using hair colour.