Chennai police launches ‘Paravai’ initiative to rehabilitate first-time offenders

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Police along with the prisons department and the social welfare department have launched an initiative called Paravai (bird) to rehabilitate young first-time offenders.





The scheme was launched at the city police commisionerate jointly by the Madras High Court Judge P N Prakash and CoP Shankar Jiwal on Monday in which Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority and NGO Prism are also playing the key roles.





Under the initiative, the youngsters who were addicted to drugs and liquor and eventually turned offenders will be given counselling to come out of the addiction and will be assisted with legal aid apart from being trained in technical trades to lead an alternative life when they come out of prison.