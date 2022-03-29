Mayor R Priya inaugurates third edition of Kannagi Nagar Art District

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), in association with ST+ART India Foundation, has commenced the third edition of Kannagi Nagar Art District initiative, on Monday.





Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya and Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, along with Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, inaugurated the third edition of the initiative, under which, paintings and artworks will be created on the walls of the buildings in Kannagi Nagar resettlement area by artists from across the world.





“Asian paints and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board also took part in the initiative. The art district is one of the six open-air and open-to-all public art galleries in the country and second in the state,” a press release from ST+ART said.





The initiative began in February 2020. During the first two editions, around 15 national and international artists painted murals of human faces, animals, butterflies, flora, and others on the walls.





This year, six contemporary artists will contribute with artworks. The theme is ‘People and Environment’, which explores ideas of home, migration, hope, and local livelihood.





“Engaging with the community informs a pertinent character of the art district. The initiative will be continued in the form of various workshops, activities, traditional sports and games, interactive sessions, and more,” the release added.