14 Varumun Kappom camps held so far, 26,000 benefited

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated smart classrooms and Varumun Kappom health camps at Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Saidapet on Monday.





The smart classes have been renovated at a cost of Rs 12.36 lakh with contribution from World Vision. He said that the infrastructure and facilities at Corporation schools in Chennai are being improved to provide better education for students.





The classrooms are equipped with smart boards, and student seating tables.





Talking about the Varumun Kappom scheme, he said, “The programme is being implemented to provide free specialised medical check-ups to the public for early detection and treatment of diseases. A total of 1,250 medical camps were planned to be conducted and 1,035 medical camps have been held across the state till date.” There are 385 panchayat unions in Tamil Nadu. Three medical camps are being organised for each panchayat union, and 4 medical camps each are planned for 21 corporations.





“So far, around 7.08 lakh people have benefitted from 1,035 camps that were organised across the State,” the minister added.





Within the GCC, 14 medical camps have been held and the 15th medical camp was observed on Monday. So far 26,330 people have benefited from the 14 camps held in the city.





The medical camps have 17 types of facilities for several specialities including general medicine, general surgery, paediatrics, obstetrics, gynaecology, cardiology, radiology and ophthalmology.