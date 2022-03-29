Porur crematorium to be closed till April 7

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation has closed the electric crematorium in Porur burial ground, Valasaravakkam zone, due to the ongoing repair works.





A press release from the GCC said that work to repair the faulty chimney of the electric crematorium in Porur will commence from March 30.





“Due to the works, the crematorium will not function till April 7,” the release added. The civic body asked the residents to utilise the nearby electric crematorium in Brindavan Nagar burial ground.