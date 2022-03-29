Cops to go after minor riders in Chennai from today

Chennai :

The Chennai Traffic Police on Monday said schoolchildren who are violating the traffic rules will face strict penal action from Tuesday.





The Tamil Nadu government had already issued an emergency advisory notice to all chief educational officers to instruct institutes not to allow students who come riding bikes or other two-wheelers.





Police also said they are in the process of creating traffic rules awareness among the school-goers, parents and drivers of autorickshaws, vans and cars ferrying kids to school in the city and have started a programme in as many as 355 schools in Chennai on Monday.





The harmful effects of underage driving by schoolchildren and its legal consequences to be faced by students as well as parents were also briefed.





The auto, van and car drivers were advised not to overload vehicles and thus risk the lives of children. They are also strictly warned from sharing the driver seat with schoolchildren.