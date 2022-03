Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s unreleased last song to be issued as NFT

Chennai :

The last ever unreleased song of legendary playback singer late SP Balasubrahmanyam will now be available as a Non Fungible Token (NFT).





Diginoor, founded by 18-year-old Chennai-based entrepreneurs Shaamil Karim and Yash Rathod, which has the exclusive rights to sell and release the song as an NFT, will auction the 30-minute track on April 9.





The unreleased track, in Tamil, was the last-ever devotional track recorded by SPB a few weeks before he passed away in September 2020.