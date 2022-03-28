Excess supply: Over 15 tonnes of veggies, fruits dumped at Koyambedu market daily

Chennai :

Traders said that from next week second crop cultivation is expected to begin and the rates may go up at least by 10 per cent.





"The market received 450 - 500 truckloads of vegetables every day, the vegetables are sold below Rs 20 per kg. Of which, tomato, brinjal, and carrots get rotten faster compared to other vegetables, so at least 10 - 15 tonnes are dumped every day," said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





Till last week, watery vegetables such as cucumber, chow chow, and pumpkin were thrown away with no proper sale. With the onset of summer, customers have been buying more of these vegetables, leading to surge in prices.





Beans, peas, and drumsticks are sold for Rs 55 per kg, Rs 60 - 70 per kg, and Rs 35 per kg respectively. Except for these veggies, others prices range from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg.





Sukumaran added that with second crop cultivation beginning next week, prices of vegetables to increase at least by 10 per cent due to shortage in supply from April 3.





Similarly, the fruit market at Koyambedu witnessed a dull sale even during the summer season.





"Only prices of watermelon and musk melon went up, they cost Rs 20 per kg. The arrival of mangoes is expected from April 14 and is expected to surge. Other fruits are low priced, and wasted at the end of the day," Ramesh, a trader at Koyambedu wholesale fruit market.