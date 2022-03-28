Class 2 boy run over by school bus in Valasaravakkam

Chennai :

The deceased Dheekshad was a Class 2 student of Sri Venkatesheara Matriculation School in Alawarthiru Nagar and the accident happened when the bus driver was manouvering the vehicle on the reverse inside the campus.





The boy was rushed to a private hospital in Vadapalani, where was declared brought dead.





On information, Valasaravakkam police secured the driver identified as Poongavanam for interrogation.

The school administration has closed the premises for the students for the day to mourn the death of their student and parents were informed to take back their children.