Sexual assault on Dalit PhD scholar in IIT-M, main accused nabbed in Bengal

Chennai :

The accused, Kingshuk Debsharma (30) of west Bengal, was detained at Diamond Harbor police station on Sunday night and will be produced before the local Magistrate today (Monday) to obtain transit warrant. He will be brought to Chennai for inquiry, said sources.





Mylapore all-women recently received a fresh complaint from the victim to book the accused under SC/ST Act as the FIR earlier registered on her complaint was gathering dust for about six months.





Kingshuk Debsharma is one of the eight accused in the case, the others being Subadheep Banarjee, Malay Krishna Mahato, Raveendran, Edamana Prasad, Narayan Patra, Sourav Dutta and Ayan Battacharya.

In her complaint, the victim had stated that she was physically and mentally harassed by her colleague Kingshuk Debsharma ever since she joined the institution in 2016, while others played a role to physically and mentally harass her.





She has also stated that she was sexually abused in Coorg in 2018 when they went on a tour and disrobed and filmed in her lab in the campus.





The All India Democratic Women's Association had recently sought CB-CID probe into the case citing inordinate delay on the part of city to arrest the accused and discrepancies in registering a case.