Passengers stranded in Chennai with 90 pc of MTC bus remaining off roads

Chennai :

The trade unions launched a two-day all-India strike on Monday and Tuesday against the central government's "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people, and anti-national policies".





According to the transport department, only 318 out of the 3,175 MTC buses operated as of 8am on Monday. Overall across the State, 5,023 buses were operated as against the normal 15,335 bus services which is only one third of its normal bus services.





Many passengers who took overnight trains and bus for the long distance travel found themselves stranded when they arrived at Central and Egmore railway stations and CMBT terminus. "After waiting for more than an hour for the MTC bus, I tried booking a cab but fares three to four times the normal rates," lamented Saravanan, a resident of Vadaperumbakkam near Madhavaram who returned by bus from Thanjavur on Monday morning.





In the city, many passengers have opted for the suburban and EMU train services and Metro in the absence of the MTC bus services. "Metro stations were overcrowded with passengers standing in the long queue to get ticket," said a passenger at Thirumangalam station.





As per the transport department's Monday morning status, TNSTC Villupuram operated 573 out of the 2060 buses while TNSTC Coimbatore operated 476 out of 2208 buses. TNSTC Salem and Madurai operated nearly 38 per cent of their normal bus services while TNSTC Thiruvannamalai and Kumbakonam operated 41 per cent and 57 per cent of their bus services.