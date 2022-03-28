DT Campus: 525 students take part in ICAME 2022 at SRMIST

Chennai :

Nearly 525 students from various countries took part. The conference had a total of 48 sessions in each research areas of additive manufacturing, alternate and renewable energy, advanced energy storage systems, thermo fluid systems, biomechanics, composites and advanced materials, industrial engineering, manufacturing, and solar energy systems.





Prof. M Cheralathan, Convener of ICAME 2022 welcomed the participants. Prof. TV Gopal, Dean, College of Engineering and Technology, SRM IST has mentioned in his presidential address that a suitable budget is allocated for research by SRMIST and 10 Nobel laureates had already visited and delivered lectures at the institute. He also touched upon various advancements in engineering such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Internet of Things (IoT), Data Science, etc. that should be imbibed in the curriculum, to meet the requirements of industries.





Prof. R Velraj, Vice Chancellor Anna University has released the proceedings of the ICAME 2022. In his inaugural address, he insisted on the basic need for inclusion of the multidisciplinary subjects in the curriculum of mechanical engineering along with essential core subjects of mechanical engineering. He also pointed out that mechanical engineering must go along with other engineering disciplines like instrumentation & control systems, computer science, communication for long-term sustainability.