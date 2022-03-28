DT Campus: NU wins first Water Sustainability Award for 2021-22

Chennai :

Maj Gen AK Singh, Chief Operations Officer and Dean (Student Affairs), and Gurwinder Singh, Head Facility and Project, NIIT University received the award.





The awards recognise excellence in all types of new water-related ideas, approaches, processes, products, services, technologies and other types of innovations that can directly address the SDGs. NIIT University has been presented with a Sustainability Awards 2021 under the Domestic Water Users category. Vijay K Thadani, vice chairman and managing director, NIIT Limited and one of the founders of NIIT University said, “NIIT University has been built around nature, and since its inception, we have been creating sustainable models keeping the environment in mind, both in our water usage and other green activities that we have initiated in the campus. As a higher education institution, NU has not only been solely focused on academic training, but also on instilling a sense of sustainable living amongst our students. This award is a huge recognition of our efforts that we have been taking in this direction.”