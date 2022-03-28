DT Campus: Alpha Arts and Science College celebrates Silver Jubilee

Chennai :

The evening was made extra special with the presence of Vikram Kapur, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Development Department. He delivered the keynote address and gave away the citations to the graduates.





Nearly, 718 students of the 22nd batch graduated and prizes were distributed to the winners of the awards for Best Outgoing students. The graduation day ceremony was also attended by the guest of honor, Dr Sultan Ahmed Ismail, Member, State Planning Commission, Dr K Saleem Ali, IPS (Rtd.) former member of National Disaster Management Authority, DGP of Tripura and Special Director of CBI, Dr Grace George, chairperson, Alpha Group of Institutions and Suja George, vice-chairperson, Alpha Group of Institutions.





Addressing the students, Vikram Kapur, said, “Everything is evolving and changing rapidly and we need to adapt to the changes to survive. For that, we have to be keen on learning continuously. The most important lesson is never to be content with one’s achievements, at the same time not compete with others, but to strive to become a better version of you. Whatever you do in life, take pride in it. Gradually strive to achieve excellence… Take inspiration from all our freedom fighters, who inspired the nation to nurture the people around them.”