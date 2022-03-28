Murasoli Maran Park falls out of favour with residents due to poor maintenance

Chennai :

For over ten years, the sprawling Murasoli Maran Park at Perambur was a centre of attraction, especially for the kids. The back-to-back lockdown and poor maintenance have however adversely affected the footfall in the park.





The park, which was once a landmark for the entertainment-deprived working-class dominated north Chennai, has several issues, with non-functional bio-toilets, piling of garbage and poor amenities like drinking water the major concerns.





“For over 10 years, the park was well maintained. But the pandemic made matters worse. The poor maintenance and stench from the toilet force the public to avoid the park,” said S Murali, a resident.





Recently, the local body kept another toilet inside the park but is yet to remove the old non-functional one. More than 100-150 people used to visit the park daily. Now, we are unable to go even for an evening walk,” fumes Murali adding the complaints to the officials fell on deaf ears.





With the lights not burning at the park, children and women avoid it after 6 pm. Around three dust bins kept at the park are now missing and litter can be seen all around. Another eyesore is that the place is now a wash area for ambulances and lorries.





“This is one of the biggest parks in the locality. But the local body is not taking interest in maintaining it. It was used for many sports activities including silambam and skating, but no more. If not restored, the park will soon become a hub for anti-socials,” said Lakshmanan P, an auto driver.





When contacted, a senior official of the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Zonal office (Zone 6) said they are yet to finalise the tender to maintain the park. The maintenance issues will be soon be fixed, the official exuded confidence.