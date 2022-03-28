Son escapes with 20 sovereigns, held

Chennai :





The other accused is Rakesh’s friend Gajendran (32). While Ram lodged a complaint in January raising suspicion on his missing son, police found out that Rakesh travelled to Goa, Kerala and Mumbai. Since his phone’s location was recently found in Chennai, police secured Rakesh along with his friend Gajendran.





The police seized Rs 2 lakh and two expensive phones from them before they were remanded in judicial custody.

Koyambedu police have arrested a 31-year-old man who escaped with 20 sovereigns from his father’s pawnshop in Koyambedu in January and spent it lavishly with a friend. The main accused Rakesh (31) is the son of the victim Ram, said the police.