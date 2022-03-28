Missing canine returns to happy reunion

Chennai :

A pet dog was reunited with family after it went missing more than a month ago from a boarding centre at OMR. A Zomato delivery person took away the dog believing it was an abandoned one.





On February 13, a 7-month-old Ruby went missing from a dog boarding centre on OMR, due to negligence. The kennel door had been left open. A CCTV footage showed Ruby near an automobile shop on the main road. Later, she was seen being taken away by the delivery man.





“An animal activist who was helping us to find Ruby, earlier contacted the Zomato delivery person. Initially, he refused to give information. After the apathy of the boarding centre and the pet owner’s ordeal went viral on social media, and the news media picked it up later, he called back the activist and disclosed that he took the dog,” explained Deepu Jain, dog owner.





Believing that Ruby was abandoned, he gave her to his friend in Mayiladuthurai. “He admitted that. He said that since Ruby’s photo had appeared on various media platforms, he was scared that he’d get caught in a case of misunderstanding, “ she added.





The boarding centre staff raised a missing complaint to the J10 Semmencheri police station. But no action was taken to find the dog. When the owner wanted to file a complaint against the boarding centre, the police refused to accept it. Till now, the officials have not taken any action against the boarding centre.





“I’m planning to give a petition to the state finance minister to seek action against the centre,” said Deepu.