Disabled passengers to get concession on unreserved tickets

Chennai :

The Southern Railway (SR) has instructed all its divisions to issue concessional tickets to Divyangjan passengers (persons with disabilities) on the production of valid certificates.





In a circular issued on Saturday, the office of the chief commercial manager of SR has instructed all senior divisional commercial managers in the zone to issue necessary instructions to all UTS (unreserved ticketing system) counter staff for the issuance of concessional tickets to Divyangjan passengers, irrespective of the status of de-reservation of GS (general sitting) and SLRD coaches.





The zonal commercial headquarters has also instructed mechanical and operating departments to keep the Divyangjan portion of SLRD coaches open in all trains to avoid complaints. Admitting to receiving complaints of non-issuance of such tickets, the circular on March 26 clarified that the portion earmarked for disabled passengers in SLRD coaches was not covered under reservation. And that instructions should be given to all booking clerks to issue concessional tickets to them on production of valid concession certificates.





The zonal headquarters has also clarified that Divyangjan persons with valid concessional tickets issued from UTS counters are entitled to travel in the “disabled portion” available in SLRD coaches. Senior divisional commissioners have also been asked to instruct TTEs, operating and mechanical departments to ensure that other persons are not allowed to travel in the portion earmarked for Divyangjan passengers.