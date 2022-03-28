After 2 weeks, air quality level improves in Chennai

Chennai :

The air quality in the city has improved from moderate to satisfactory and good with the pollution level recorded within the permissible limit of 60 microgram/m3 on Sunday. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) stated that less humidity made the air quality better.





The data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed that the air quality level in Chennai has improved compared to the last two weeks. The level of PM 2.5 in Alandur showed 42 microgram/m3, Arumbakkam 44 microgram/m3, Kodugaiyur 55 microgram/m3, Manali 53 microgram/m3, Perungudi 29 microgram/m3, Royapuram 26 microgram/m3, and Velachery 29 microgram/m3.





It is considered satisfactory level and good in a few places, as it was within permissible level of 60 microgram/m3. For the past two weeks, the pollution level crossed the permissible limit of PM 2.5, which causes breathing discomfort to most people with asthma and heart diseases.





On March 20, Alandur reported 65 microgram/m3, followed by Arumbakkam 74 microgram/m3, Manali 68 microgram/m3 – all above the permissible limit.





The week of March 13, the air pollution data was alarming, with Manali recording 147 microgram/m3, Kodugaiyur 101microgram/m3, Arumbakkam 89 microgram/m3, Royapuram 82 microgram/m3, Alandur 72 microgram/m3 and Perungudi with 63 microgram/m3.





A senior official at TNPCB said that though the vehicle movement has not decreased over the past few months, the air quality level surged due to dry weather. “But recently, humidity has decreased in the city. In the evening, we experience cool breeze, which led to improvement in the air quality level in various parts of the city.”