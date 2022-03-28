DGP’s surprise visit to Kanathur police station

Chennai :

Cops at Kanathur police station under Tambaram police commissionerate received a surprise visit from DGP C Sylendra Babu on Saturday.





He instructed police personnel to treat visitors and complainants with dignity. A note from the office of the top cop said that the DGP also instructed the subordinates to take steps to prevent road accidents while rewarding those who performed well in their duty.





He reportedly asked the police personnel whether they receive their weekly off. Recently, the Kanathur police busted a party at a resort, where hundreds of youngsters had gathered to enjoy the weekend beyond the permitted hours.