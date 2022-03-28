Contractors flout design with 5-metre gap between manholes

Chennai :

Despite the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) having instructed contractors who construct new storm water drains in the city, to make manhole open every two metres, some of them continue to flout the instruction, alleged activist.





The GCC changed the design of the storm water drains after the flooding in November 2021. Desilting could not be carried out effectively due to the 5-metre distance between manholes.





The civic body has recently commenced construction of new drains on Anna Main Road in KK Nagar and two contractors have been given the contract. During the heavy rains last year, Anna Main Road was badly affected due to the poor design of storm water drains.





“In November, we had highlighted that distance between manholes hindered the effective desilting. GCC is constructing new drains on the road, but again, they’re installing manholes 5 metres apart,” pointed out V Gopalakrishnan, an activist based in KK Nagar.





He urged the civic body to pull up local engineers and contractors who’re continuously flouting designs. “Unless the manholes are closer, machine or man cannot enter the drains,” he added.





S Rajendiran, chief engineer (General), GCC, said that action will be taken against contractors and local engineers if they fail to adhere to the design. “We will not pay the contractors who fail to follow our design. All sites will be inspected before releasing the bills. We’ll rectify the error by using the money we retain. Also, memo will be served to local engineers for failing to ensure quality works,” he assured.





Meanwhile, the GCC has issued work orders to construct new drains on roads in Royapuram, Teynampet, and Kodambakkam zones at a total cost of Rs 186 crore. Works have already commenced on some roads.





For the older drains, the civic body will remove the top portion of the drains if and when desilting works start, and replace it with removable slabs for future desilting works.