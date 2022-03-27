Two held trying to courier 3 kg Ephedrine to Australia

Chennai :

According to a press release from NCB, on the basis of specific information, the officers of NCB, Madurai Sub Zone intercepted an outbound parcel to Australia at Tirupur on 17 March. The parcel contained 56 number of imitation jewellery boxes.





On close examination of the parcel it was observed that each jewellery box had concealment of powdery substance.





Examination of all boxes, resulted in the recovery of 3.018 kg of ephedrine, a controlled substance. The courier was booked using fake identification papers and fake mobile numbers.





Through Tech-Intelligence collected and tedious and sustained round the clock field surveillance, the consignor of the parcel was identified and apprehended on Thursday.





He accepted his role as consignor and on the basis of spot interrogation it was learnt that one of his associate - the second suspect - was flying from Chennai to Singapore and he was apprehended from Chennai International Airport on the same day who was in the process of travelling to Singapore.