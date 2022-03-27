Instagram post with a bomb threat to Marina lighthouse creates flutter

Chennai :

A senior official said the Union Shipping Ministry came across the post and flagged it to the security agencies concerned including the city police on Saturday night.





A bomb detection and disposal squad searched the lighthouse premises and at least 10 police personnel were posted around the spot.





Another official said that the screenshot of the post had a human-like toy exploding near the lighthouse, but the post was no longer accessible.





However, since the account is still active, cyber crime police are trying to ascertain the identity of the person behind the post.





The Q branch police too for their part are investigating about the post.