AIDWA seeks CB-CID probe on sexual assault on IIT-M Dalit PhD scholar

AIDWA has complained that though the victim has mentioned sexual assault by the accused, her co-scholars, in her complaint lodged in 2021, the FIR did not include the sections for rape and SC/ST Act. The association has also sought action on the inspector concerned for delaying the investigation and transfer of the case to CB-CID. AIDWA has also requested the IIT-Madras admin to complete the inquiry.

The All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has sought CB-CID probe into the case of sexual assault on a woman Dalit PhD scholar at IIT-Madras campus, citing irregularities and delay in investigation by city police.