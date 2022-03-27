Home Guard held for cheating woman, mother of Rs 20 lakh

Chennai :





The police said the victim, A Kumutha (39) of Kotturpuram, met the accused, G Annaswamy, who works as a Home Guard at Kotturpuram police station in 2019, when he tricked her and her mother Leelavathy to invest Rs 20 lakh in a chit fund scheme.





In August 2021, when Kumutha demanded the money back, Annaswamy kept avoiding her and threatened to arrest her on false charges since he was a ‘cop’, said police. While she lodged a complaint in August 2021, Kotturpuram police reportedly did not take it up. After the victim petitioned the senior officers, the case was taken up by Royapettah police, who arrested Annaswamy on Friday.

A 45-year-old home guard attached to city police was arrested for allegedly cheating a woman and her mother of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of investing in chit funds.