3 Pocso convicts’ jail term commuted

Chennai :

A division bench of Madras High Court commuted the life-term awarded by a trial court to three convicts, who were prosecuted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.





The bench comprising Justice PN Prakash and Justice AA Nakkiran issued the direction while disposing of an appeal filed by the convicts, Vijayakumar, Ramesh and Joseph Raja, who sought a direction to set aside the order passed by the Fast Track Mahila Court, Erode, in 2017.





The trial court had sentenced Vijay Kumar, the prime accused who married the minor in 2016, to life imprisonment under Pocso Act and also awarded him 12 years’ jail term under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. It also sentenced two others, Ramesh and Joseph Raja, to life-term imprisonment under Pocso Act for providing shelter to the accused.





However, the appellants submitted that the girl and Vijayakumar were in love and that she had gone with Vijayakumar only on her own volition. She is now married to another person and settled elsewhere, they added.





Recording submissions, the division bench reduced Vijayakumar’s life-term conviction to 14 years of imprisonment. The judges also commuted the trial court’s order in the case of the other two accused, reducing the life-term conviction to 10 years of jail for both Ramesh and Joseph Raja.