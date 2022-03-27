Velachery burglary accused arrested at gunpoint in Kovai

Chennai :





He was brought to the city and remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court. Police said Muthukrishnan gained entry into the house of V Srinivasan (60) at Venus Colony in Velachery and escaped with 86 sovereigns of gold and Rs 1.20 lakh. Velachery police registered a case and a police team led by crime inspector G Kannan analysed footage of CCTV retrieved from Velachery to Koyambedu and then from the Coimbatore bus stand to the accused’s location and arrested him.

The city police have arrested a suspect at gunpoint in connection with a burglary reported in Velachery. The accused, A Muthukrishnan (32) from Vadamadurai, was traced to a private lodge on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore and 52 sovereigns and Rs 4.2 lakh were seized from him.