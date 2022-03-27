Velachery burglary accused arrested at gunpoint in Kovai

A Muthukrishnan (32) from Vadamadurai, was traced to a private lodge on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore and 52 sovereigns and Rs 4.2 lakh were seized from him.
Chennai: The city police have arrested a suspect at gunpoint in connection with a burglary reported in Velachery. The accused, A Muthukrishnan (32) from Vadamadurai, was traced to a private lodge on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore and 52 sovereigns and Rs 4.2 lakh were seized from him.
He was brought to the city and remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court. Police said Muthukrishnan gained entry into the house of V Srinivasan (60) at Venus Colony in Velachery and escaped with 86 sovereigns of gold and Rs 1.20 lakh. Velachery police registered a case and a police team led by crime inspector G Kannan analysed footage of CCTV retrieved from Velachery to Koyambedu and then from the Coimbatore bus stand to the accused’s location and arrested him.
