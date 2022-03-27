Madras HC judges beat Kerala counterparts in friendly T20

The friendly T20 match under way at the IIT Chemplast ground in Chennai

Chennai :

In a friendly Twenty20 cricket match between the Judges of High Courts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu here on Saturday, the latter romped home comfortably while chasing down a modest target with seven wickets to spare.





The Madras High Court Judges team emerged victorious on the back of an all-round show by Justice Abdul Quddhose, who picked up four wickets for 20 runs and also contributed unbeaten 25 runs (24 balls) with the bat during the successful run chase. Justice S Vaidyanathan also starred in the chase scoring 27 off 26 balls.





The Madras HC team scored 106 for 3 to win after 16.2 overs, in the match played at the IIT Chemplast cricket ground.





Batting first Kerala could score a meagre 104 runs in 20 overs with the Madras bowlers contributing 22 extras to the total. Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan top scored for the visitors with 30 off 24 balls.





Earlier, Madras HC judges under CJ’s XI had played a match against Advocate General’s XI comprising lawyers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. The ties was won by the Advocate General’s XI.