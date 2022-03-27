Water supply to be hit tomorrow

Chennai :

Water supply will be interrupted in a few areas of Royapuram and Teynampet zones as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) will take interconnection works on Monday.





A Metro Water release said the water manager has proposed to take up interconnection work to facilitate rerouting the existing 700mm dia water feeder main at Kannapar Thidal (Salt Cotaurs) due to the construction of the Elephant Gate bridge.





“Due to the work, piped water supply to Vepery, Periyamedu, Park Town, Chintadripet, Egmore, Seven Wells, Kondithopu, Sowcarpet, George Town, Broadway, Garrison part, High Court, Wall Tax Road and Pudupet in Royapuram zone, and Triplicane in Teynampet zone will be stopped from 10.30 am to 10.30 pm on Monday,” the release said.





The public are requested to store enough water well in advance. They can also contact the area engineers for the supply of water through mobile water tankers for urgent requirements, the release further said.





Contact numbers of the area engineers are 8144930905 (Royapuram) and 8144930909 (Teynampet).