Gold worth Rs 1.15 crore seized at airport, 2 held

Chennai :

Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 114.71 lakh and arrested two passengers at the airport here on Saturday.





In the first incident, Abdussamad Edakkaramban of Malappuram in Kerala, who arrived at Chennai International Airport from Dubai, was stopped at the exit gate by the Customs officers. After he gave evasive replies, an examination of his person led to the recovery of gold paste concealed in the inner garments, which upon extraction, yielded 1.486 kg primary gold valued at Rs 72.20 lakh.





In the second incident, Mohammed Jaasir of Triplicane, who arrived from Sharjah, was intercepted and on examination, gold paste packets wrapped with adhesive tape were found concealed in his innerwear. On extraction, 880 grams of gold valued at Rs 42.51 lakh was recovered.





A total of 2.366 kg of gold worth Rs 114.71 lakh was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and both the passengers were arrested. Further investigations are in progress.