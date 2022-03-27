Man sexually assaults daughter for 5 yrs, mother also detained

Chennai :

Sembium police have arrested a 45-year-old man for sexually assaulting his daughter, a Class 9 student, for the past five years. The victim’s mother who was in the know of the abuse has also been detained for inquiry since she did not report it. The girl and her younger sister have been sent to a government home.





The shocking incident came to light after the girl informed the child helpline about the harassment recently. The child helpline volunteers inquired the girl and lodged a complaint with police, after which a case was registered and the accused was arrested.





Five held under Pocso





Meanwhile, Ambattur all-women police in Avadi Commissionerate have arrested five suspects in connection with the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl. The accused B Lakshman (22), R Abdul (21), M Babu (27), S Akbar (22) and A Gowtham (20) were booked under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.





In her complaint lodged at the Ambattur all-women police station, the girl said she was living with her father and elder brother after her mother deserted them. The girl said her father, a lorry driver, is addicted to drinking and hardly spends time at home. The five youths who allegedly sexually assaulted the girl had earlier threatened her 15-year-old brother, after which he went to a relative’s house in Tiruttani.