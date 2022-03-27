Gang kidnaps man for cheating, nabbed

Chennai :

Six men who kidnapped a 52-year-old man for allegedly cheating two men of Rs 13 lakh were arrested by the Virugambakkam police.





The kidnap victim, S Ravi of T Nagar who is into textile trading, allegedly received Rs 8 lakh from one Nazruddin and Rs 5 lakh from one Ashraf to lease the premises in Ayanavaram that belongs to a charitable trust and swindled the money. The victims filed police complaints and CSR receipts were issued by the Ayanavaram police.





The duo then allegedly approached one Sunil, who hatched a plan to kidnap Ravi. On Friday afternoon, two men on a bike intercepted Ravi’s bike and attacked him before pushing him into a car and speeding away.





After passersby alerted the police control room, Ambattur police secured the vehicle in Surapet a few hours later and rescued Ravi. While others managed to flee, police secured Ajay Kumar and Sunil Kumar. They were handed over to Virugambakkam police.





Based on their inputs, police arrested the other suspects Gopinath, Samson, Dileep and Nazruddin.





All six were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.