Animal lovers seek police action for illegal translocation of stray Beauty

Chennai :

Animal activists have approached the police seeking action against the translocation of stray dogs. A day after a lactating stray dog went missing at Siruseri, dog lovers demand action against miscreants and suspect flat owners in the upmarket Siruseri IT hub.





A year-old lactating dog, Beauty was caught and relocated to an unknown place on March 18 by the association members of Eden Park. They separated the mother and her puppies, claiming they are giving the mother dog for adoption, alleged Sudhamathy Muthuvel, an animal activist. “It has been a long-standing issue in this flat for the past three months. They don’t allow us to feed the stray dogs saying they will behave aggressively and bite the children. But all these dogs are friendly towards the humans here. One day, suddenly they caught Beauty and relocated her. On March 20, we filed a complaint at Thalambur police station,” recalled Sudhamathy.





She added that they got a CSR after insisting on the police, as they were not interested in taking up the case. Though the complaint and inputs have been shared with the police, there is no relief for dogs till now. “We are unable to find any clue where the dog is located because the police are yet to take action. The whereabouts of Beauty and her puppies are unknown, and it remains a mystery. We are planning to give a petition at the Chief Minister’s Cell soon,” said Vishwa, a resident of Eden Park.





The animal lovers at the flat also alleged that another pregnant dog is facing cruelty and kept in an isolated place by the local security guards who also ensure that the public does not feed the stray canine.