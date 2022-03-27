GCC gets Amrut funds to restore 5 Chennai lakes

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation will soon restore five city lakes using the funds under the central government’s Amrut 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme.





According to a Chennai Corporation official, Anna Nedunsalai lake in Perungudi, Sadayankuppam Tank in Manali, Sathangadu Pond in Tiruvottiyur, Manali Lake and Madhavaram Lake have been shortlisted for restoration under Amrut 2.0.





As Anna Nedunsalai Lake and Sadayankuppam Tank are maintained by the Public Works Department, the civic body has availed NOC from the department. Similarly, NOC from TANUVAS (Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences) has been availed for Manali and Madhavaram lakes. Sathangadu Pond is under the maintenance of the civic body.





“Earlier, we have prepared estimations for the five lakes to the tune of Rs 140 crore. The plan was to create walkways and concrete compound walls. However, the plan was dropped at some lakes considering the expense. Revised plan and estimation will be prepared for desilting, strengthening bunds and other necessary works only,” the official said.





It may be noted that the selected five lakes are part of 210 waterbodies that the civic body shortlisted for restoration. Villivakkam lake which underwent eco-restoration and Kadapakkam lake, which will undergo eco-restoration is also part of 210 waterbodies. Environmental impact assessment has been prepared for the Kadapakkam lake project, recently.





As per the data, of the 210 waterbodies, the civic body has completed restoration works of 172 water bodies. Work is progressing at 12 water bodies and works are yet to commence in 26 water bodies. Of the 172 waterbodies, 64 waterbodies have been restored under Smart City Mission and 64 waterbodies have been restored using CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Fund. In total, the civic body would spend around Rs 500 crore for the restoration of 210 waterbodies.