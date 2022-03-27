Tamen: Chennai’s local ramen by the beach

Chennai :

Hidden in the bylanes of Bessie beach is this little local food gem called Tamen. The red and black shack that serves momos and what is called ‘tamen bowls’ is hugely popular with youngsters who visit the beach, and it’s always crowded. Though the tiny shop shares space with a shawarma joint, it’s clear that the crowds come for the noodle and broth bowls. Ramen is a Japanese noodle based one-pot meal that comprises noodles served with veggies, meats and toppings in a bowl of flavourful stock or soup.





So why would one call this ramen ‘local’ you may ask? Once you taste the ‘tamen’ - it becomes quite clear. The spicy hot paste that’s added to what is typically a bland dish, along with a local curry spice flavour makes Tamen’s ramen quite unlike the original Japanese version. It’s got a distinct Tamil twist, which would possibly explain the name ‘tamen’.





They offer just two kinds of momos - chicken and fried momos and veg and chicken ramen. It’s a takeaway joint, but many use their cars and bikes to slurp down the steaming bowls of noodles on the go. If you’re a ramen purist, this may not appeal, but if you are looking for a quick, satisfying and low cost meal, try the tamen. A meal for two would cost you around Rs 350.