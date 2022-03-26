NGO alleges Rs 400 crore corruption in bus shelter tender

Chennai :

In his complaint to the directorate of vigilance and anti corruption, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organisation, said that the civic body floated tenders for construction and maintenance of 400 bus shelter under build, operate and transfer model in 2015. The successful bidder would pay annually to the civic body for a concession period of 15 years during which time the bidder enjoy the rights to collect revenue for the advertisements.





"The bidding was done by three companies as they were technically qualified. Another bidder was disqualified in the technical round itself. In all 8 packages, the three bidders participated and won the tenders among themselves," he said.





He alleged that the three companies were incorporated 6 months before the tender and all of them had registered office at one address suggesting that the three firms are same and controlled the same set of people. "They unjustly enrich themselves more than Rs. 437 crore in the process over a period of 15 years from 2015 to 2030."





The NGO urged the directorate to file FIR against SP Velumani and others, conduct an investigation. "Chennai Corporation should cancel bus shelter tenders awarded to three firms," Jayaram demanded.