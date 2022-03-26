Shekher told to appear before CCB

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Friday directed actor and BJP member S Ve Shekher to appear before the city central crime branch on April 2 in a case booked against him for making a derogatory post against women journalists on his social media page.





Justice AD Jagadish Chandira passed the direction on hearing the petition filed by Shekher. The petitioner prayed to quash the cases booked against him for his social media post.





The petitioner submitted that he had apologised for his social media posts and was ready to apologise again in this matter. He further submitted that he just shared a post of an NRI who resides in the USA.





However, the police informed the court that the accused had not appeared before the investigation agency since 2018.





On recording the submissions, the judge directed Shekhar to appear before the CCB on April 2 and to furnish his statement, including the details of NRI who made the original post.





It may be noted that Shekhar was booked by the CCB under four sections and the Women Harassment Act in April 2018.