OPS objects to reduction of cooperative societies directors’ tenure to 3 years

Chennai: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam alleged that the DMK government has initiated to reduce the services of cooperative societies’ directors and give more power to the president. The AIADMK leader, in a statement, pointed out that the service tenure of cooperative society directors, who were duly elected by the members, were five years. “But reducing their services to three years cannot be accepted,” he added. Panneerselvam said that the state government should consider its decision in this regard to save democracy.
