Jayakumar completes 14-day bail condition, returns to Chennai

Thiruchirapalli :

He was given a grand send off to Chennai. Speaking to reporters, Jayakumar criticised the visit of Chief Minister Stalin to Dubai. “We are not sure whether he has gone for a personal reason or the official one. But the actual reason for his visit would be known only by God,” he said. He also claimed that the DMK government has done nothing to the people but they laud themselves as though they have fulfilled all the promises.

